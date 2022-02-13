Left Menu

Blinken stresses importance of working with international partners to address human rights abuses in Myanmar

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (local time) emphasized the importance of working with international partners to address human rights abuses and restore Myanmar's path to democracy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 11:23 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Image Credit: ANI
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (local time) emphasized the importance of working with international partners to address human rights abuses and restore Myanmar's path to democracy. Blinken's statement comes after he met with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Honolulu.

"On Burma, the Secretary stressed the importance of working with international partners to address human rights abuses and press the regime to cease the violence, release all those unjustly detained, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and restore Burma's path to democracy," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1 last year. Since the military coup, more than 1,000 civilians have been killed by Myanmar security forces with thousands of others arrested.

Blinken and Chung reaffirmed the importance of the US-Republic of Korea (ROK) Alliance in tackling today's most pressing global challenges and ensuring a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, said the statement. "They highlighted our shared commitment to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, including through the KORUS Global Vaccine Partnership. They also affirmed bilateral cooperation in this decisive decade for action to combat the climate crisis," the statement added.

As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalates, Blinken shared concerns about Russia's efforts to destabilize Ukraine and emphasized the importance of responding swiftly, effectively, and in a united way to further Russian aggression. (ANI)

