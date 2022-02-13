Left Menu

US, South Korea, Japan emphasize importance of Taiwan Strait peace

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and South Korean Foreign Affairs Minister Chung Eui-yong and emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 12:50 IST
US, South Korea, Japan emphasize importance of Taiwan Strait peace
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and South Korean Foreign Affairs Minister Chung Eui-yong and emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Blinken, Yoshimasa and Eui-yong met on Saturday (local time) in Honolulu, Hawaii, to reaffirm the critical importance of strong US-Japan-Republic of Korea (ROK) trilateral cooperation as we seek to address the most pressing 21st-century challenges, said the joint statement released by the Secretary of State of the United States and the Foreign Ministers of Japan, and South Korea.

The statement said that Blinken and Foreign Ministers emphasized their three countries share a common view of a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive, and shared respect for the rules-based international order and pledged to further expand their cooperative relationships. Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministers welcomed the United States' newly released Indo-Pacific Strategy. As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalates, Blinken and Foreign Ministers discussed the Russian military build-up along Ukraine's borders and shared unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"US Secretary of State and Foreign Ministers reiterated their governments' longstanding support for international law, highlighting in particular the importance of compliance with international law as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. They emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," read the statement. The statement further said that Blinken and Foreign Ministers reaffirmed support for the unity and centrality of ASEAN, which is currently chaired by Cambodia, as well as ASEAN's efforts to resolve the crisis in Myanmar.

They also condemned the Myanmar regime's violence committed against the people of Myanmar and committed to intensify efforts toward the immediate cessation of all violence, the release of those who are arbitrarily detained, and a swift return to the path of inclusive democracy, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022