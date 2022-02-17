Left Menu

Gunmen attack kills 5 soldiers in Yemeni oil field

At least five Yemeni government soldiers were killed Wednesday in an attack launched by unknown gunmen against an oil field in the country's oil-rich province of Marib, a security official told Xinhua.

ANI | Aden | Updated: 17-02-2022 01:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 01:52 IST
Gunmen attack kills 5 soldiers in Yemeni oil field
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen Rep

Aden [Yemen], February 17 (ANI/Xinhua): At least five Yemeni government soldiers were killed Wednesday in an attack launched by unknown gunmen against an oil field in the country's oil-rich province of Marib, a security official told Xinhua. "The main gate of the state-owned Safer oil field was targeted by a group of gunmen who opened a barrage of gunshots on the facility," said a local security official, who asked to remain anonymous.

He confirmed that the attack killed five soldiers who were guarding the oil firm in the government-controlled province of Marib. Security units of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government were deployed after the attack to secure the oil facilities of Safer, the Yemeni official said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the local government authorities have not commented on the incident so far. Large areas in Marib are witnessing non-stop battles between government forces and the Houthis who are attempting to capture the strategic province of Marib that hosts the largest oil and gas fields in war-ravaged Yemen.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since September 2014 when the Houthi militia forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022