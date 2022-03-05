Sewa International extends help to about 30,000 people across multiple nationalities amidst Russia-Ukraine crisis

By Payal Mehta Sewa International, a not for profit organisation through its journey in Europe, has been able to extend help to as many as 30,000 people who are stuck in Ukraine as it faces conflict from Russia.

While most of the requests for help has come in from Indians, this organisation has been able to help nationals from several other countries as well including Africans and Ukrainians. Speaking to ANI in Budapest, the Relationship Manager Vinod Pillai said, "Our mandate is to support the people who spend at the crisis zone. We would be engaged in providing them required logistic support for finding accommodation and also getting them food."

Pillai added that the organisation has created a huge strength of volunteers to help co-ordinated activities through their helplines. "Many people were able to reach out to us especially those who are working outside, but the parents have been stuck in Ukraine so on a priority basis, we been trying to help out senior citizens and women in particular," said Pillai.

"Through our helpline, we have received 9000+ requests so far for helping with evacuation and those groups included individuals as well as groups," he added. Sewa International aids local communities through its programs and chapters across the world including here in Europe where several members of the Sangh are also a part of the volunteer teams. (ANI)

