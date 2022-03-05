Left Menu

Consulate General of India in Birgunj organizes Nepal-India friendly cricket match

As part of celebrations of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", the Consulate General of India in Birgunj city organized the India-Nepal friendship cricket match in Birgunj on Saturday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-03-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 23:48 IST
As part of celebrations of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", the Consulate General of India in Birgunj city organized the India-Nepal friendship cricket match in Birgunj on Saturday. The two participating teams were Consul General's team (CG-11) and the CDO's team (CDO-11). The CDO's team won the toss and elected to bat first.

A target of 72 runs was set for the CG-11 team. CG-11 successfully chased down the target with two overs to spare, release from the consulate states. The CDO-11 had officials from various Government agencies of Nepal. The aim of the match was to foster closer ties between the officials of India and Nepal and to underline the importance of sports in sound health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

