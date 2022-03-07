Left Menu

New Zealand imposes sanctions on about 100 Russians, including Putin: Foreign Ministry

New Zealand has introduced sanctions against the Russian leadership, including President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, with the total list amounting to some 100 Russians, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 07-03-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 13:15 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Wellington [New Zealand], March 7 (ANI/Sputnik): New Zealand has introduced sanctions against the Russian leadership, including President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, with the total list amounting to some 100 Russians, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta announced the introduction of targeted travel bans against Russian Government officials and other individuals associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

The list also includes Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova among others. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

