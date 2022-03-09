Peshawar mosque attack bares irony of Pakistan not able to protect own citizens but dreaming of Kashmir

The recent attack at a Shia mosque in Peshawar bares the irony of Pakistan, which cannot protect its own citizens against terrorism, dreaming about Kashmir, said Noman Hossain, a freelance journalist, in an opinion piece. Hossain argued that terrorists reared by Pakistan are out to devour their own master. He further opined that the Peshawar mosque attack, which accounted for deaths of over 60 Shia Muslims and injuries for 200 others, illustrates that Pakistan is a failed state, having utterly failed to act against terrorists.

The attack, claimed by the Islamic State, was a grim reminder of the fact that terror has no religion and it can hit anyone, he further argued. Notably, the incident, that took place on the same day when international money laundering and terrorist funding watchdog Financial Action Task Force announced Pakistan's retention on its grey list, left Pakistan rulers embarrassed.

Hossain, in the article, stated that Pakistan ministers sought to pass the buck by falling back on the conspiracy alibi behind the attack to counter the growth and stability of Pakistan. "They tried to pass the buck by blaming external forces for the dastardly act that killed more than 60 innocent devotees, who had assembled in a mosque to offer congregational Friday prayers," said the article.

The Peshawar mosque attack has also raised concerns in Kashmir, which is proceeding towards normalcy after the Central government abrogated Article 370, which ensured the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019. The people in Kashmir have realized that Pakistan sponsored insurgency wreaked havoc in their lives, he said, adding that the people have rejected the idea of separatism and the so-called "Azadi". Hossain further stated that the changed attitude of people has baffled the terrorist handlers sitting across the Line of Control (LoC), who are hell-bent upon ensuring that the common man in Kashmir doesn't live in peace.

Thus, a grenade attack in a crowded flea market at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar, just a day after the Peshawar attack, not only demonstrates how terrorists can go to any extent to fan disturbance in the Kashmir valley but also shows that the fear of the common man is not misplaced, argued Hossain. Choosing crowded places like markets and places of worship could be part of the strategy to disrupt normal life, the article opined, adding that the terrorists in Kashmir follow the orders of their bosses sitting across the LoC and timings of both incidents, that is, Peshawar blast and Hari Singh High Street attack, are a matter of concern.

However, Pakistan can shrug off the responsibility for terror attacks by shifting the blame on external powers, but India knows how to deal with the elements inimical to peace as can be seen through its 24 by 7 operations to track down the terrorists, he added. Hossain opined that the people in Kashmir, who have been misled by Pakistan for three decades, need to muster the courage to say no to violence and express their rejection of the idea of the merger of the valley with a country where even devotees are not spared. (ANI)

