Taliban Foreign Minister heads to Turkey to participate in Antalya Diplomacy Forum

A delegation led by Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, left for Turkey on Wednesday at the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Afghan media reported, citing the Afghan foreign ministry.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:52 IST
Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation led by Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, left for Turkey on Wednesday at the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Afghan media reported, citing the Afghan foreign ministry. Muttaqi will participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum from March 11 to 13, Afghan broadcaster TOLO News reported.

The forum gathers about 2,000 participants in the Turkish city of Antalya aiming to discuss global issues and address international challenges in course of several meetings. Since the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over Afghanistan in August, international organizations have repeatedly warned of the worsening humanitarian situation in the country.

The Taliban established an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund in early September, but this government has not been internationally recognized. However, some organizations and countries expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. (ANI)

