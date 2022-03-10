Left Menu

Stoltenberg to meet with Erdogan, Cavusoglu on Friday in Antalya

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavosoglu on March 11, the alliance said on Thursday.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:45 IST
NATO's chief Jens Stoltenberg (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

"On Friday, 11 March 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg will visit Antalya, Turkey. Stoltenberg will meet with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and with the Minister of Foreign affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu. Stoltenberg will also take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum," NATO said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

