Shringla meets USIBC President Keshap, discusses enhancing India-US trade, investment opportunities

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday met Atul Keshap, President of US-India Business Council (USIBC) and discussed enhancing India-US trade and investment opportunities. "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla welcomed @USAmbKeshap in his new avatar as President @USIBC. Had an engaging discussion about enhancing India-US trade and investment opportunities," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

US-India Business Council is a premier business advocacy group focused on strengthening commercial ties and promoting investment in the US-India corridor. Keshap is a retired career Senior Foreign Service Officer who also served as Charge d'Affaires at the United States Embassy in New Delhi, leading the U.S. Mission's engagement with the government and people of India.

Prior to that, he served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, with policy responsibility for U.S. relations toward eleven countries of Southeast Asia, and helped lead the bureau's domestic and overseas response to the covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

