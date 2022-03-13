Left Menu

Protest held in Kabul demanding access to education, work for Afghan women

Calling for women's access to education and work, several members of the Movement of Change for Afghanistan Party (MoCAP) held a protest in Kabul city, reported local media.

13-03-2022
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Calling for women's access to education and work, several members of the Movement of Change for Afghanistan Party (MoCAP) held a protest in Kabul city, reported local media. The gathering, held to celebrate the international week dedicated to women, witnessed participants taking to the streets, urging the Taliban to establish a commission for addressing the challenges faced by the women in the country, Tolo News reported.

"We call on the Islamic Emirate to support us and let us go to work," the media outlet quoted Zarifa Yaqobi, a member of the MoCAP, as saying. "The Afghan women are restricted today. Without permission of the Islamic Emirate, the Afghan women are not allowed to go to universities and work," said Sara Karimi, another member of MoCAP.

The demonstrators also issued a resolution expressing their concerns regarding arbitrary detentions by the Taliban, according to the Afghan news agency. Notably, the Taliban regime which took over Kabul in August last year has curtailed women's rights and freedoms, with women largely excluded from the workforce due to the economic crisis and restrictions.

Expressing concern over the situation of Afghan women, many humanitarian and women's rights watchdogs observed that the women in Afghanistan have been facing challenges since the fall of the former government, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

