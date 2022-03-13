Left Menu

Pakistan: One policeman injured in IED blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

One policeman was injured in an IED blast in the Tank city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, local media reported.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 13-03-2022 09:54 IST
Pakistan: One policeman injured in IED blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
One policeman was injured in an IED blast in the Tank city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, local media reported. According to police, militants targeted a police van through a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) blast in a suburban area of Tank, leaving a policeman injured, ARY News reported.

The police van of Sadar police station was on routine patrol when the said attack took place. Notably, since the beginning of this year, several terror incidents rocked Pakistan as major cities including Islamabad and Lahore were targeted. An Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, recently published a report endorsing the fear that Pakistan has been slowly sliding into chaos and instability for the last couple of years.

Earlier on March 8, at least five security personnel were killed and 19 others injured in a bomb blast in Sibi city of Balochistan on March 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

