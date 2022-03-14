Left Menu

Russia, Ukraine to hold fourth round of peace talks today

Russia, Ukraine to hold fourth round of peace talks today
The fourth round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held on Monday, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and part of the negotiating team, has said. The talks will be held virtually today.

Taking to Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak said: "Again. Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results..." Previously, Podolyak and Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky both confirmed there was progress and that results could materialize in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Russian forces completely destroy 7 hospitals, damage an additional 104, said Ukrainian media. Moscow's troops have also killed six medical personnel while severely injuring 12 more since the start of the all-out war, The Kyiv Independent quoted Health Minister Viktor Lyashko reported.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic requested help in 'defending themselves.' The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

