Ukrainian Deputy PM says 10 humanitarian corridors will operate on Monday

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced that ten humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of citizens will operate on Monday.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced that 10 humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of citizens will operate on Monday. "Ten humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon for today [Monday]," Vereshchuk said in a video address on her Telegram.

The corridors will be to both the Kyiv region and the Donetsk region. Within the space of 15 days, the military offensive in Ukraine has triggered the fastest-growing displacement crisis since World War II.

It is estimated that at least 1.85 million people have been newly displaced inside the country, with many fleeing west to escape fighting in eastern, southern, and northern regions. A further 2.5 million people have crossed borders into neighbouring countries.

Staff from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, are present in key locations in eastern, central and western Ukraine to respond to the rising humanitarian needs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

