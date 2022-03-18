Left Menu

Afghanistan officially bans all foreign TV series

The Taliban has officially banned the broadcast of all foreign TV series in Afghanistan, Sputnik reported citing a person familiar with the situation.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 18-03-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 12:48 IST
Afghanistan officially bans all foreign TV series
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban has officially banned the broadcast of all foreign TV series in Afghanistan, Sputnik reported citing a person familiar with the situation. "The Taliban clearly said to stop showing any foreign TV series translated into Dari or Pashto [official languages of Afghanistan]," a participant of the meeting of Afghan broadcasters, held on Thursday, said, according to the Russian News Agency.

A participant stated that the new authorities said they would not accept any excuses for violating the ban. "There is no film industry in Afghanistan, and there are no shows or movies that can replace the foreign ones. This restriction means people have to turn off the TV sets," the source said, Sputnik reported.

The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year. Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated. The Taliban have committed and continue to commit human rights violations including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, a massive rollback of the rights of women and girls, censorship of and attacks against the media.

Moreover, people in Afghanistan are also facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis which is being driven by decisions and positions taken by the international community, especially the US, that have blocked Afghanistan from aid funding and access to the global financial system. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022