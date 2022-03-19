Left Menu

China logs 2,157 new local COVID-19 cases

Witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China on Friday reported 2,157 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-03-2022 08:19 IST
Witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China on Friday reported 2,157 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. Of the new local infections, 1,674 were reported in the province of Jilin, 199 in Fujian, 69 in Liaoning, 47 in Guangdong, and 42 in Shandong respectively, Xinhua reported.

The rest of the cases were reported in 15 other provincial-level regions, including Tianjin and Gansu. A total of 71 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, said the commission, as per Xinhua.

Earlier, a video surfaced on Thursday showing hundreds of people standing in queues to get tested for the virus in the Southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. The video purportedly from the locality of Shajing in Shenzhen also showed dozens of ambulances that were claimed to be transporting COVID-19 patients from the city to makeshift isolation centres.

Shenzhen officials had earlier imposed a lockdown for one week. (ANI)

