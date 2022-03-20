56 people killed in Russian tank attack at nursing home in Luhansk: Report

As many as 56 people were killed in a Russian tank attack at a nursing home in Luhansk, said a media report citing Luhansk Governor Serhiy Hayday. "Death toll reaches 56 in Russian tank attack at nursing home in Luhansk Oblast on March 11. Russians moved 15 survivors to a facility on the occupied territories. Ukrainians still can't reach the site of the attack. Source: Serhiy Hayday, the governor of Luhansk Oblast," tweeted The Kyiv Independent, a Ukrainian media outlet.

Meanwhile, an art school being used as a shelter in the besieged city of Mariupol has been bombed by Russian forces, CNN reported citing a statement by Mariupol city council on its Telegram channel. According to the council, nearly 400 people were sheltered in the building, however, there is no clarity on the number of casualties as of now.

Moreover, amid an attack by Russian forces, over 39,000 people have fled the Mariupol in one week, reported The Kyiv Independent citing Mariupol city council. Further, 115 children have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion and 140 more have been injured, the media outlet reported citing the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Russian military on Sunday claimed that it had launched a series of strikes on military targets in Ukraine employing hypersonic and cruise missiles on Saturday night and Sunday morning, reported CNN. In a statement released on Sunday, Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from the Caspian Sea and air-launched Kinzhal hypersonic missile systems were fired from the airspace over Crimea.

In a statement, Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said that the missiles targeted a large storage base for fuels and lubricants of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Kostyantynivka, in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region. However, the armed forces of Ukraine have claimed that Russia has lost nearly 14,700 of its troops since the beginning of this military operation.

Russia had started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. As per the UK Defence Ministry, Russian forces are continuing to encircle a number of cities across eastern Ukraine.

"Over the past week Russian forces have made limited progress in capturing these cities; instead, Russia has increased its indiscriminate shelling of urban areas resulting in widespread destruction and large numbers of civilian casualties," tweeted the ministry. (ANI)

