Left Menu

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 01:33 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, the news of her positive diagnosis comes hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to depart for his trip to Brussels and Warsaw.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Psaki said that she took a PCR test in the morning prior to her travel to Europe along with President and the test came back positive, following which, she cancelled her trip. "Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President's trip to Europe," she said.

"I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency. The President tested negative today via PCR test," she added. Psaki added that she is only experiencing mild symptoms because of being vaccinated and will continue to work from home in adherence to White House COVID-19 protocols.

"Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test," she said. Notably, this is the second time Psaki has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, she tested positive for coronavirus in November. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022