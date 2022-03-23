White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, the news of her positive diagnosis comes hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to depart for his trip to Brussels and Warsaw.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Psaki said that she took a PCR test in the morning prior to her travel to Europe along with President and the test came back positive, following which, she cancelled her trip. "Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President's trip to Europe," she said.

"I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency. The President tested negative today via PCR test," she added. Psaki added that she is only experiencing mild symptoms because of being vaccinated and will continue to work from home in adherence to White House COVID-19 protocols.

"Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test," she said. Notably, this is the second time Psaki has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, she tested positive for coronavirus in November. (ANI)

