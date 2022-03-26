Left Menu

IMF approves USD 44 billion extended arrangement for Argentina to tackle high inflation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approved a USD 44 billion extended arrangement for Argentina to strengthen the country's debt sustainability and tackle high inflation, the IMF said in a statement.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 06:55 IST
IMF approves USD 44 billion extended arrangement for Argentina to tackle high inflation
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approved a USD 44 billion extended arrangement for Argentina to strengthen the country's debt sustainability and tackle high inflation, the IMF said in a statement. "The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved today a 30-month extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Argentina amounting to SDR 31.914 billion (equivalent to US$44 billion, or 1000 per cent of quota)," the statement said on Friday .

IMF said the program aims to strengthen public finances and start reducing "persistently high inflation." "Argentina continues to face exceptional economic and social challenges, including depressed per capita income, elevated poverty levels, persistently high inflation, a heavy debt burden, and low external buffers. Against this backdrop, the authorities' economic program sets pragmatic and realistic objectives, along with credible policies to strengthen macroeconomic stability and begin to address Argentina's deep-seated challenges," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand
4
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022