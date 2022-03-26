Anurag Thakur arrives in Dubai to participate in India Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur arrived in Dubai on Saturday to participate in India Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020. Thakur experienced 3D Augmented Reality (AR) and also requested people to visit the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo.

"Visited the #IndiaPavilion at @expo2020dubai and took the first-hand experience of the magic of 3D Augmented Reality. Indian startups are leaping ahead in this area. The iconic #IndiaPavilion showcases India to the world #IndiaAtDubaiExpo. If you're around, do visit!" Thakur said. He viewed the 3D miniature statue of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, the only Hindu temple being constructed in Abu Dhabi and also admired the painting of Varanasi ghats on the Incredible India Floor of India Pavilion.

The Indian entrepreneurs pitched their startup ideas to Information and Broadcasting Minister where India's drone manufacturing enterprise was attracting global attention. "Union Minister Shri @ianuragthakur [Anurag thakur] views a #MadeinIndia drone exhibited at the #IndiaPavilion and also interacted with an artisan carving a statue out of wood at India Pavilion at @expo2020dubai #IndiaAtDubaiExpo," Office of Anurag Thakur said in a statement.

Thakur also interacted with the Indian diaspora and visitors who showed up at India Pavilion in large numbers. He said, "Interacted with the Indian diaspora and visitors who showed up at #IndiaPavilion in large numbers. Incredible enthusiasm and curiosity amongst visitors!" Thakur met the Indian director and Padam Shree awardee, Shekhar Kapur, during Media & Entertainment Fortnight at the Dubai Expo.

"Wonderful speaking to you @shekharkapur [Shekhar Kapur]. The power of Indian cinema and our artists has caught the imagination of the world. We are committed to supporting and showcasing what India has to offer to the world as a film destination and post-production hub," Thakur said. Earlier, he also interacted with India's Consul General in Dubai Aman Puri at Dubai Expo.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is in the United Arab Emirates to attend Dubai Expo 2022, invited UAE investors to invest in the state. While inaugurating the 'Tami Nadu' stall on Friday at the expo's Indian pavilion, he said that the state has an investor-friendly climate, the Chief minister's Office (CMO) said on Saturday. (ANI)

