Navy Chief Hari Kumar interacts with French Counterpart, discusses maritime cooperation in Indo-Pacific

Chief of French Navy (CEMM) Admiral Pierre Vandier on his visit to India interacted with Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Monday wherein both sides explored bilateral maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 17:18 IST
Navy Chief Hari Kumar interacts with French Counterpart, discusses maritime cooperation in Indo-Pacific (Twitter: Indian Navy Spokesperson). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Chief of French Navy (CEMM) Admiral Pierre Vandier on his visit to India interacted with Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Monday wherein both sides explored bilateral maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Various bilateral issues were discussed between the naval chiefs including avenues of capacity building, strengthening interoperability, and collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

Taking to Twitter, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy, wrote, "@amiralVandier interacted with Adm R Hari Kumar, #CNS. Various bilateral cooperation issues discussed b/n naval principals incl avenues of #capacity building, strengthening #interoperability, & #collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace & stability in the #IndianOceanRegion." Admiral Pierre Vandier who is on a visit to India to participate in the maiden Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) themed Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Maritime Exercise (IMEX), was accorded a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, New Delhi on Monday.

The French Navy head also interacted with other high ranking Government of India officials. (ANI)

