UK media regulator Ofcom suspends KTV's licence following serious breach of broadcasting rules

The UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) on Friday suspended Khalsa Television Limited's licence to broadcast after an investigation found the KTV channel in breach of broadcasting rules.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:07 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) on Friday suspended Khalsa Television Limited's licence to broadcast after an investigation found the KTV channel in breach of broadcasting rules. The KTV television channel broadcasts to the Sikh community in the United Kingdom. Ofcom investigation found that Prime Time, a 95-minute live discussion programme, included material likely to incite violence.

The presenter of the programme made a number of statements throughout the programme which, taken together, promoted violent action, including murder, as an acceptable and necessary form of action to further the Khalistani cause. As per Ofcom, this was a 'serious breach' of rules on incitement of crime and disorder. Given the serious nature of this breach, and for the reasons set out in the suspension notice, the media regulator suspended Khalsa Television Limited's licence to broadcast in the UK with immediate effect.

Khalsa Television Limited now has 21 days in which to make representations to Ofcom. Following this process, Ofcom will decide whether to revoke Khalsa Television Limited's licence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

