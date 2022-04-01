Left Menu

Afghanistan: 2 killed, 8 injured in car bomb blast in Herat

Two people were killed and eight others wounded in a car bomb blast in Afghanistan's western province of Herat on Friday.

ANI | Herat | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:11 IST
Two people were killed and eight others wounded in a car bomb blast in Afghanistan's western province of Herat on Friday. "Based on initial information, two were killed and eight wounded in the car bomb blast. The injured were admitted to a regional hospital in the provincial capital Herat city," Mirwais Jalali, physician-in-chief of Herat Regional Hospital, told Xinhua.

As per a provincial security source, the incident occurred in Jebraheel locality of Herat city around Friday evening. The wounded were receiving treatment in an intensive care unit, said the provincial public health official.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

