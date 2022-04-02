Left Menu

Despite security concerns of Russia, its aggression against Ukraine cannot be condoned: Pak Army Chief

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa on Saturday said despite legitimate security concerns of Russia, its aggression against a smaller country cannot be condoned.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-04-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 22:08 IST
Despite security concerns of Russia, its aggression against Ukraine cannot be condoned: Pak Army Chief
Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa on Saturday said despite legitimate security concerns of Russia, its aggression against a smaller country cannot be condoned. While speaking at the Islamabad Security Dialogue, General Bajwa stated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine must be "stopped immediately" and termed the ordeal a great tragedy, reported Dawn.

"Pakistan has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. We support immediate dialogue between all sides to find a lasting solution to the conflict," he added. Touching upon the relations that Pakistan has with both countries, Bajwa noted that Pakistan had enjoyed excellent defence and economic relationships with Ukraine since its independence but relations with Russia were "cold" for a long time because of numerous reasons.

"I believe the world today is built by those who believe in cooperation, respect, and equality, instead of division, war-mongering, and dominance," he added. Moreover, referring to the relations with the US, Bajwa highlighted, "Pakistan does not believe in camp politics and our bilateral relations with our partners are not at the expense of our relationships with other countries," reported the newspaper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition programme

Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition progra...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022