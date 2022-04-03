Imran a tiny dictator who attempted coup by dissolving National Assembly: PPP chief Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan as a "tiny dictator" who attempted a coup in the country by dissolving National Assembly. Bilawal's remarks came in response to Imran Khan's tweet where he expressed astonishment over the Opposition's reaction to the developments at the National Assembly.

"Astonished by reaction of PDM to our calling for general elections. They have been crying hoarse about how our government has failed and lost support of the people so why the fear of elections now? Democrats go to the people for support," tweeted Khan. "Isn't it better for PDM to accept elections rather than being part of a foreign conspiracy for regime change; and indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroying our nation's moral fibre," he added.

Reacting to Imran Khan's accusations, Bilawal said that the demand for early elections was not raised by Imran Khan but by the Opposition; however, dissolution of the assembly when a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister is pending will not be accepted. "Your coup attempt will not succeed. Early elections was our demand, not yours. No confidence, electoral reforms, early free and fair elections are our long stated goal. When there's a no confidence motion pending against PM and speaker, you can't dissolve assemblies and speaker can't end the session without voting on the NCM. Today you proved you are nothing but a tiny little dictator whose ego is more important than our constitution. We proved we are ready to vote you out of parliament and will vote you out in elections," tweeted the PPP chairman.

He further asked if early elections' demand by the Opposition was a foreign conspiracy, why the premier implemented this conspiracy by acting on the same lines. "The Foreign conspiracy was NCM, electoral reforms and early elections??? Then why did you implement this supposed conspiracy by unconstitutionally trying to dissolve parliament and call early elections," he said.

This comes after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing Sunday's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution. Further, Pakistan President Arif Alvi also dissolved the National Assembly on the proposal of Imran Khan, with the elections likely to be held in the next 90 days. (ANI)

