European Union condemns Russian 'atrocities' committed in Ukrainian towns

The European Union on Monday condemned in the strongest possible terms the reported atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces in a number of occupied Ukrainian towns that have now been liberated. High Representative Josep Borrell in a declaration on behalf of the EU on Russian atrocities committed in Ukrainian towns, said that haunting images of large numbers of civilian deaths and casualties, as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure show the true face of the brutal war of aggression Russia is waging against Ukraine and its people.

"The massacres in the town of Bucha and other Ukrainian towns will be inscribed in the list of atrocities committed on European soil," read the statement. According to the statement, the Russian authorities are responsible for these atrocities, committed while they had effective control of the area. They are subject to the international law of occupation.

The perpetrators of war crimes and other serious violations as well as the responsible government officials and military leaders will be held accountable, said the statement. The European Union supports all measures to ensure accountability for human rights violations and violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine by Russian Armed forces.

"In particular, we fully support the investigation launched by the ICC Prosecutor into war crimes and crimes against humanity as well as the work of the OHCHR Commission of Inquiry. The EU is assisting the Ukrainian Prosecutor General and Civil Society focused on collection and preservation of the evidences of war crimes," read the statement. "We stand in full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in these sombre hours for the whole world. The EU will continue to firmly support Ukraine and will advance, as a matter of urgency, work on further sanctions against Russia."

Russian President Vladimir Putin "must stop this war" immediately and unconditionally. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised to help Ukraine with military aid to fight Russia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)