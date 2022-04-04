China glorifies Xi's era by directing citizens to study its history

In a bid to secure the position of the Chinese Community Party (CCP) and President Xi Jinping, the central committee of the party has issued a decree to prioritise the subject - the historical significance of Xi Jinping era - as a part of the national syllabus in ideological education, cadre training, propaganda and theory research activities in China, said a media report. The subject, which is the third history resolution adopted at the Sixth Plenum last November, is aimed at glorifying the CCP's 100-year history and Xi's contribution to the country's progress, reported The Hong Kong Post.

The directive, which considers studying history necessary for career development, sends the Chinese people a message that from 2022 onwards, their happiness will be dependent on their loyalty to the party and to Xi. Justifying its decision, the new directive comes with a message: "The Party has a glorious past and a bright future. We know this because we have grasped the rules of historical progression. We can be confident of our place in history. While we should be confident in our purpose and actions, we should also be confident in our theory -- Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics. As the crystallisation of collective wisdom, this theory will guide us to national rejuvenation. We need to uphold the authority of Xi and his thought. We need to remember why the Party exists: to serve the people. And we must be willing to fight for our cause, even if it means making painful changes."

Moreover, the directive comes with a set of conditions to be strictly followed by the citizens with the first being the "in-depth study of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important exposition on the history of the party", according to the media outlet. The second condition stresses on focussing on "studying and implementing the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and persistently promote the summary, study, education, and publicity of the party's history".

The third condition directs people to "originally study the party's third historical resolution, learn to understand the glorious history of the party's century-long struggle, learn to understand the persistent struggle of the party to stick to its original mission, learn to understand the historical significance and historical experience of the party's century-old struggle." The fourth condition directs adherence to the party's historical experience as an important ideological weapon for correctly judging the situation, scientifically foreseeing the future, and grasping the initiative of history.

The fifth condition stresses glorifying Xi as it directs people to focus on enhancing theoretical consciousness and unremittingly arm the mind with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, reported The Hong Kong Post. Lastly, the directive says that political ideology under the Xi Era is the real Marxism as it says that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is contemporary Chinese Marxism and the essence of the era of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit. (ANI)

