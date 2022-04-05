Dutch Deputy PM Hoekstra terms India an important player on world stage

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra on Tuesday termed India as an important player on the world stage and said that Amsterdam attaches tremendous importance to the friendship between the two countries. While cherishing its friendship with India, Hoekstra told ANI that the relationship blossomed in past, and is great in present times and is poised to be better in the future.

Talking about the importance of the three-day visit of President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind, he said, "To us, this is of tremendous importance, and we truly cherish this friendship with India -- such an important player on the world stage. I also feel delighted, privileged and honoured to have the President and First Lady here. This shows the tremendous importance of this relationship." "This is a relationship that has blossomed in the past, which is great in the present and will be even better in the future," he added.

Earlier, President Kovind and Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Hoekstra named a new breed of yellow tulip flowers 'Maitri' - symbolic of the special and enduring friendship between India and the Netherlands. "President Ram Nath Kovind and the First Lady Smt Savita Kovind visited Keukenhof in Amsterdam. The President named a new breed of yellow tulips 'Maitri' -- symbolic of the special and enduring friendship between India and the Netherlands. President Kovind was received at Keukenhof by the Dutch Foreign Minister & Deputy PM @WBHoekstra. President Kovind spoke about the multifaceted partnership between the two countries & vibrant people-to-people connect," read President House's tweet.

Deputy PM Hoekstra, meanwhile said that the visit of President Kovind signals the depth and breadth of friendship, bilateral relationships, and trade relationships between the two countries. "India and the Netherlands celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. Today President Kovind and I named a tulip 'Maitri' (=friendship). At this time, it is important to discuss our shared values with an important partner like India and continue to strengthen our cooperation," tweeted Hoekstra.

"It is a friendship we cherish, a great bilateral relationship and it also is a signal that we are both willing to invest and make this blossom even more in future and in years to come," said the Deputy PM. Talking about the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands, he lauded their efforts and contributions.

"We are proud to have Indian diaspora, they are very much involved in our society. They are very much involved in business and in all other aspects of life. We cherish them being here, making a big contribution to our society," said Hoekstra. President Kovind is on a visit to the Netherlands at the invitation of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. This is the first presidential visit to the Netherlands in 34 years since the visit of President R Venkataraman in 1988. (ANI)

