Pakistan LoP Shehbaz Sharif denied an intimidation letter from President Alvi regarding interim PM

Leader of Opposition in Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday denied receiving any letter from the country's President Arif Alvi regarding the proposal of names for the appointment of caretaker prime minister. "As I speak, I've not received any letter from President Alvi regarding interim PM. Once the letter comes, then we'll have a discussion with our leaders and partners," Shehbaz Sharif said.

"But Arif Alvi and Imran Khan Niazi have violated and trampled the constitution. A decision on this matter should first be taken. The rest of the things will be seen later," he added referring to the dissolution of the National Assembly after rejecting the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. Yesterday, the President's Secretariat shared copies of letters written to interim Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif, asking them to propose names for the post of caretaker prime minister, Dawn reported.

"Caretaker prime minister shall be appointed by the president in consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing NA as per Article 224-A(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan," the Dawn reported citing the letters from the President's Secretariat. In addition, talking about Sunday's National Assembly proceedings and the "threat letter" on the basis of which the deputy speaker dismissed the no-trust resolution against Imran Khan without voting, Shehbaz said that the deputy speaker's ruling had declared 197 members of the Parliament as "traitors" calling upon the Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to clarify on the matter

"Niazi has shamelessly accused the entire Opposition in NA of being traitors. I demand of Army Chief & DG ISI to furnish proof that we have committed any treason or we have used foreign funding or support in our no-trust motion. We will not let coward Niazi get away with these charges." the PML-N leader said, adding that they would put this demand in front of the Supreme Court as well. On Sunday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the Pakistani parliament following Khan's advice. Imran Khan made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in him as "unconstitutional."

The decision to cancel the no-confidence vote angered opposition parties, who said they would challenge the decision in court. Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Hussain had said a snap parliamentary election will be held within 90 days. (ANI)

