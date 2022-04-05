Left Menu

Poets Ruth Padel, Abhay K. use ecopoetry to highlight environmental challenges

Eminent British poet Ruth Padel and Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K. came together to raise awareness about the triple threats of Climate Change, Environmental pollution, and Biodiversity loss at the Indelible Festival of Literature in Dubai which is directed by Indelible founding editor, Dr Roula-Maria Dib.

Eminent British poet Ruth Padel and Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K. came together to raise awareness about the triple threats of Climate Change, Environmental pollution, and Biodiversity loss at the Indelible Festival of Literature in Dubai which is directed by Indelible founding editor, Dr Roula-Maria Dib. In a stimulating eco-poetics session titled "The Fragile Earth", which was co-hosted by Roula-Maria Dib and Adam Wyeth, poets Ruth Padel and Abhay K., who have been passionately engaged with environmental concerns for over a decade, read poems concerned with wildlife, climate, and the vulnerable state of nature today.

Following their fabulous poetry reading, both Ruth Padel and Abhay K. engaged in a 30-minute discussion session with the audience, in which they explored current environmental problems, our place and role in the ecosystem, and the complexities of our relationship with (non-human) nature. The Indelible Festival of Literature will run until April 15 and will offer free literary events with notable poets and writers from across the globe. (ANI)

