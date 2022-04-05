Left Menu

Harsh Kumar Jain arrives in Warsaw to take charge as Indian envoy to Ukraine

Charge d' Affaires Ambarish Vemuri welcomed Harsh Kumar Jain who arrived in Warsaw on Tuesday to take up his assignment as the new Ambassador of India to Ukraine.

05-04-2022
Harsh Kumar Jain arrives in Warsaw to take charge as Indian envoy to Ukraine
Harsh Kumar Jain arrives in Warsaw to take charge as new envoy to Ukraine . Image Credit: ANI
Charge d' Affaires Ambarish Vemuri welcomed Harsh Kumar Jain who arrived in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday to take up his assignment as the new Ambassador of India to Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in Kyiv wrote, "Charge d' Affaires Ambarish Vemuri welcomed Harsh Kumar Jain who arrived in Warsaw (Poland) today to take up his assignment as the new Ambassador of India to Ukraine."

Harsh Kumar Jain, an IFS office of 1993 batch was the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

