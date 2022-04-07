Left Menu

General elections not possible before October this year, says Pakistan Election Commission

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that general elections are not possible before October this year as it needs seven months to ensure "free, fair, and transparent polls" in the country, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:49 IST
  Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that general elections are not possible before October this year as it needs seven months to ensure "free, fair, and transparent polls" in the country, local media reported. According to ECP Spokesperson, the commission, in its letter to Pakistan Arif Alvi, has contended that it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ECP stated that keeping these reasons in view, elections are only possible in October this year. ECP had said on Tuesday that it was prepared to hold general elections within three months, rejecting the reports which claimed that holding the electoral exercise was not possible in 90 days.

The political turmoil in the country turned into a constitutional crisis after Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected the no-trust vote against the Imran Khan-led government on Sunday last. Pakistan opposition parties on Wednesday said that the rejection of the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government by the National Assembly Deputy Speaker is an "attack on Parliament". (ANI)

