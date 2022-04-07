Left Menu

UNGA resumes Emergency Special Session on suspension of Russia from UNHRC

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resumed its Emergency Special Session on Thursday (local time) on the suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

ANI | New York | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:20 IST
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resumed its Emergency Special Session on Thursday (local time) on the suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). A vote on whether or not to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council will happen either Thursday or Friday, UNGA, Paulina Kubiak Greer, said on Wednesday. India will also vote during the session.

The development comes after the US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield made a case for seeking the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council in front of the UN Security Council on Tuesday. Notably, the UNGA would need to vote in favor by two-thirds to remove Russia from the Human Rights Council.

Hundreds of civilian residents were found dead on the streets in Bucha, besides their homes, and in mass graves. Ukraine accused Russia of the Bucha massacre. However, Russia has denied the allegations and said that it was Ukrainian propaganda. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised to help Ukraine with military aid to fight Russia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

