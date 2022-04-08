Left Menu

Sri Lanka's public sector employees, LGBT community join protest against Rajapaksa govt

Public sector employees and the LGBT community in Sri Lanka joined protest against the Sri Lankan government as the country faces a severe economic crisis.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:32 IST
Protests in Sri Lanka against Rajapaksa government . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Public sector employees and the LGBT community in Sri Lanka joined protest against the Sri Lankan government as the country faces a severe economic crisis. Anuruddha Dasanayaka, Assistant Secretary, Post and Telecommunication Services Union said, "We are witnessing a deep economic crisis. We demand resignation of the government."

One of the protestors from the LGBT community slammed the government for not standing up to Sri Lankan people's expectations. The demonstrator while protesting against Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa lashed out at the government saying, "Most of us voted for this government with so many expectations and hopes but now, we do not have basic human fundamental rights." As massive protests erupted across Sri Lanka after the economic crisis, multiple countries issued travel warnings for the island nation.

Along with the US, UK and Australia have issued travel warnings to their citizens to reconsider visiting the Island nation, reported Colombo Gazette. Earlier, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday night appointed a new financial and economic team for multilateral affairs and debt sustainability.

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries. (ANI)

