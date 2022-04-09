FIA official investigating high profile cases against Pakistani politicians resigns

An official of Pakistan's top probe agency who was investigating high profile cases against prominent politicians has resigned from his office. The investigation agency has issued a notification in this regard. Dr Rizwan, Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Zone I was leading the probe teams into graft references registered against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his son and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz as well as PTI's disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen has resigned from the office and taken leave.

In order to replace Dr Rizwan, Deputy Director FIA, Nazia Ambreen, has taken charge of the office, reported ARY News. Dr Muhammad Rizwan earlier served in Sindh Police. He had alleged that some senior leaders of Sindh's ruling party and a provincial minister hurled threats to him, his family members and his subordinate officers.

As SSP Shikarpur district, he had written a letter to IGP Sindh in February 2020 regarding the threats that he received from the provincial minister, reported the news channel. (ANI)

