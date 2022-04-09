Left Menu

FIA official investigating high profile cases against Pakistani politicians resigns

An official of Pakistan's top probe agency who was investigating high profile cases against prominent politicians has resigned from his office.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-04-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 18:31 IST
FIA official investigating high profile cases against Pakistani politicians resigns
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An official of Pakistan's top probe agency who was investigating high profile cases against prominent politicians has resigned from his office. The investigation agency has issued a notification in this regard. Dr Rizwan, Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Zone I was leading the probe teams into graft references registered against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his son and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz as well as PTI's disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen has resigned from the office and taken leave.

In order to replace Dr Rizwan, Deputy Director FIA, Nazia Ambreen, has taken charge of the office, reported ARY News. Dr Muhammad Rizwan earlier served in Sindh Police. He had alleged that some senior leaders of Sindh's ruling party and a provincial minister hurled threats to him, his family members and his subordinate officers.

As SSP Shikarpur district, he had written a letter to IGP Sindh in February 2020 regarding the threats that he received from the provincial minister, reported the news channel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022