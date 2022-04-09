Left Menu

Traffic accident kills 17 in central Ethiopia

At least 17 people were killed when a transport bus carrying them overturned in Ethiopia's central Oromia regional state, local officials said on Saturday.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 09-04-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 22:07 IST
Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], April 9 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 17 people were killed when a transport bus carrying them overturned in Ethiopia's central Oromia regional state, local officials said on Saturday. The traffic accident happened early Saturday when a transport bus carrying an unspecified number of passengers skidded off the road and overturned, killing 17 people and injuring several others, Adaba district police department in West-Arsi zone of Oromia regional state disclosed.

Police are currently investigating the causes of the deadly traffic accident. On Tuesday, at least six people were killed and four others injured after a minibus taxi overturned in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

Gullele district communication office of Addis Ababa city administration said the deadly accident happened after the driver of the minibus taxi experienced a brake failure causing the deaths of six people, including two students. Although Ethiopia has one of the lowest per capita car ownership rates in the world, deadly traffic accidents are fairly common, with the blame put on bad roads, reckless driving, a flawed driving license issuance system and lax enforcement of safety rules. (ANI/Xinhua)

