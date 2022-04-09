Iran sanctions 24 Americans over terrorism, human rights abuse

Tehran [Iran], April 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran's Foreign Ministry published a list of 24 former senior US officials and other US citizens sanctioned over their involvement in terrorist acts and gross violations of human rights.

"The designated persons... have played role in supporting, organizing, imposing and intensifying the imposition of the United States' Unilateral Coercive Measures against the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and also in financing and supporting terrorist groups and terrorist acts against the latter and in supporting repressive acts of the Zionist regime of Israel in the region," the statement read.

Former Army Chief of Staff George Casey, former commander of US forces in Afghanistan Gen. Austin Scott Miller, former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and ex-President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani made it to the list. (ANI/Sputnik)

