Israel launches operation in Palestine's Jenin after terrorist attack in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have raided on Saturday the Palestinian city of Jenin and a refugee camp by the same name on the West Bank following a terrorist attack by a Palestinian gunman in central Tel Aviv. "The Israel Defense Forces is currently operating in the city of Jenin and in the refugee camp," the military said in a statement.

The Israeli media reported that the country's special forces surrounded the house of the gunman, demanding his relatives, suspected of assisting him, surrender, but were met with an armed resistance. "Gunmen are firing at IDF soldiers and border police conducting a counter-terrorist operation in the refugee camp and in the city of Jenin, putting their lives at risk. In response, the fighters are shelling armed attackers," the statement said.

The Palestinian health ministry said one Palestinian was killed, and another 13 were injured in the operation in Jenin, while the Israeli side have not reported any casualties yet. On late Thursday, a Palestinian opened fire in a bar on Dizengoff Street in downtown Tel Aviv. Two 27-year-old residents of Kfar Saba died immediately, four others were taken to a hospital in critical condition, one of them died. In total, 12 people were injured in the shooting. (ANI/Sputnik)

