Balochistan asks Pak's Election Commission to postpone local govt polls till July 15

The Balochistan government has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the local government elections in the province till July 15, local media reported.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 10-04-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 12:40 IST
The Balochistan government has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the local government elections in the province till July 15, local media reported. The ECP last week announced holding the local government elections in the province, except in Quetta and Lasbela districts, on May 29. It announced the schedule for the filing of nomination papers and dates for withdrawal of nomination papers and the polling, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, the Balochistan Assembly adopted a resolution in its session the other day, calling upon the ECP to postpone the local government elections till July 15. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch moved the resolution in the House which was supported by both treasury and opposition members. Meanwhile, the resolution was passed without any opposition.

Citing the Official sources, Dawn newspaper reported that the secretary of local government Balochistan, Imran Gichki, has written a letter to the ECP commissioner and the provincial election commissioner and informed them the desire of the Balochistan government regarding the postponement of LG elections on the schedule announced by the ECP. However, the reasons were not explained why the government wanted to postpone the LG elections till July 15.

Balochistan was the first province of the country which had held the LG elections in the province in 2014 and after completing the four-year term the LG government's institutions were dissolved in 2018. Since then the LG government institutions were being run by administrators appointed by the government. (ANI)

