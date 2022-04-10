UNICEF distributes cash to Afghan families to ease humanitarian crisis

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said that they have distributed cash assistance to over 6,000 families in the central Daikundi province of the country to respond to the deteriorated situation. "The purpose of the assistance was to help women overcome financial barriers to accessing ante-natal care, delivery at the hospital & post-natal care, & vaccination for their #children. #ForEveryChild, opportunity," UNICEF Afghanistan said in a tweet.

Notably, just a few days ago, the World Bank had published a survey on Afghanistan's Private Sector which reported that women businesses were more vulnerable and had suffered more shutdowns since the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August last year. UNICEF had earlier said that 9 million Afghan children are confronting malnutrition whereas over half of the Afghan population is in need of 'life-saving assistance'.

Meanwhile, United Nations is also trying to assist Afghanistan's macroeconomic condition, by delivering cash to the Afghan Central bank. The country's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank- received fresh funds of USD 32 million in cash on Saturday, Khaama Press reported.

Da Afghanistan Bank in a press release said that the money was delivered to Afghanistan International Bank (AIB). "Delivery of aid through the banking system will ensure transparency in delivering assistance and will further facilitate the distribution of aid to people." the central bank said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)