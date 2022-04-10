PM Modi to hold virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden tomorrow

Ahead of the 2+2 dialogue between India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed. "The two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest," MEA said.

President Biden and PM Modi last spoke during the Quad Leaders meet in March. "The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the MEA further said.

The virtual meeting is scheduled to precede the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The White House also confirmed the meeting saying that the two leaders will meet virtually to "further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people."

"President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. "President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets," she added.

The Press Secretary also informed that the Leaders will advance the ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)