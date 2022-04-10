Left Menu

PM Modi to hold virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden tomorrow

Ahead of the 2+2 dialogue between India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 20:03 IST
PM Modi to hold virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and US President Joe Biden (right). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the 2+2 dialogue between India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed. "The two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest," MEA said.

President Biden and PM Modi last spoke during the Quad Leaders meet in March. "The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the MEA further said.

The virtual meeting is scheduled to precede the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The White House also confirmed the meeting saying that the two leaders will meet virtually to "further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people."

"President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. "President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets," she added.

The Press Secretary also informed that the Leaders will advance the ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022