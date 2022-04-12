Left Menu

Russian Embassy lodges protest over expulsion of 6 Russian diplomats from France

The Russian Embassy in Paris said on Tuesday that it had lodged a protest to the French authorities in connection with the expulsion of six Russian diplomats from the European country.

12-04-2022
On Monday, Paris declared six Russian diplomats personae non gratae in France over alleged espionage. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow will respond to their expulsion.

"The Russian side expressed a strong protest in connection with the unfriendly action of the French authorities, to which a proportional response will inevitably follow," the embassy said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

