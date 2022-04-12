Putin dismisses reports of Bucha killings, terms them 'fake'

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a televised press conference on Tuesday dismissed as "fake" reports of hundreds of dead bodies of civilians in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv. He compared the accusations to those concerning the use of chemical weapons by the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. "It's the same kind of fake in Bucha," Putin was quoted as saying by Moscow Times.

He also said Ukraine's "inconsistency" during peace talks with Russia was slowing down the process. "Yesterday evening, the Ukrainian side changed something again. Such inconsistency on fundamental points does create certain difficulties in reaching final agreements," Putin said. He added that until an agreement is reached, "the military operation will continue until the full completion of (its) tasks." "Our task is to fulfil and achieve all the goals set, minimizing losses. And we will act rhythmically, calmly, according to the plan originally proposed by the General Staff," he added, as per the Russian media outlet.

Hundreds of civilian residents were found dead on the streets in Bucha, beside their homes, and in mass graves. Ukraine has accused Russia for the massacre in Bucha. However, Russia has denied the allegations and said that it was Ukrainian propaganda. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised to help Ukraine with military aid to fight Russia. (ANI)

