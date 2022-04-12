Nepal's first President remembers B R Ambedkar's contribution to social justice, inclusion

Ahead of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar on April 14, Nepal's first President Ram Baran Yadav on Tuesday recalled the contribution of the late leader towards social justice and inclusion. Dr Yadav also remembered Ambedkar's remarkable leadership and vision in drafting the Constitution of India, read a statement by the Government of Nepal.

Meanwhile, former Speaker, Dr Dhungana highlighted the relevance of Babasaheb Ambedkar's message of Constitutionalism and Rule of Law in contemporary times all across South Asia including Nepal. The 131st Ambedkar Jayanti was celebrated today by BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation, Kathmandu Secretariat in collaboration with Kathmandu University. April 14, marks the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The event was inaugurated by the First President of Nepal, Dr Ram Baran Yadav in presence of the former Speaker Daman Nath Dhungana, Vice-Chancellor of Kathmandu University, Prof Dr Bhola Thapa, former Ambassador of Nepal to India, Prof Lokraj Baral, Naveen Kumar, Secretary (BPKF) among others, added the release. Scholars like Dr Yam Bhahadur Kisan, Kamala Hemchuri and Hari Sharma spoke at the event. The Kathmandu University- Nepal Center for Contemporary Studies (KU-NCCS) was also launched today during the event. (ANI)

