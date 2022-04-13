US likely to announce USD 750 mln new military aid for Ukraine

The United States is likely to announce a new military aid package worth USD 750 million for Ukraine amid the ongoing war in the country, said a media report citing US officials. US President Joe Biden's administration is set to expand the scope of weapons it is providing to Ukraine with the Pentagon looking to transfer a range of sophisticated equipment including armoured Humvees, The Washington Post reported citing the officials.

According to the officials, the preliminary plans circulating among government officials and lawmakers in Washington included howitzer cannons, coastal defence drones and protective suits to safeguard personnel in the event of a chemical, biological or nuclear attack, however, it is not certain if all these items will be included in the final package. Notably, the new package comes on top of over USD 1.7 billion of assistance provided to Ukraine by the US since Russia launched its military operation on February 24. Meanwhile, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby informed that Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday. The discussion was part of a "constant dialogue and conversation" between the two officials and focused in part on the weapons and other assistance being provided to Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.

On February 24, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine, which the West has termed an unprovoked war. As a result of this, the Western countries have imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)