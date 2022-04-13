Rajnath Singh arrives in Hawaii for visit to US Indo-Pacific Command

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (local time) reached Honolulu in Hawaii for his visit to the headquarters of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM). "Reached Honolulu in Hawaii for a visit to the Headquarters of United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM). I shall also be visiting the Headquarters of US Army Pacific and Pacific Air Forces, during my brief stay in Hawaii," tweeted the minister.

On his arrival from Washington DC, Singh was received by Commander, USINDOPACOM Admiral John Aquilino. The USINDOPACOM and Indian military have wide-ranging engagements, including a number of military exercises, training events and exchanges. Singh will be visiting USINDOPACOM headquarter, Pacific Fleet and the training facilities in Hawaii on Wednesday (local time) before returning to India. He is also expected to lay wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and visit the headquarters of the US Army Pacific and Pacific Air Forces during his brief stay in Hawaii.

Notably, Singh arrived in Washington DC on Sunday as part of his five-day US visit, which included the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue on April 11. The India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin was held on April 11 in Washington.

During the dialogue, the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries forged new and deeper cooperation across the breadth of the US-India partnership, including defence, science and technology, trade, climate, public health, and people-to-people ties. Before the 2+2 Dialogue, Singh also held a bilateral meeting with the US Secretary of Defence separately in Pentagon. (ANI)

