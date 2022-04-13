Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits Karachi

Newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit during which he is scheduled to lead a consultative meeting on the city's development projects, local media reported. Upon his arrival, the Pakistani PM was received by the Sindh Province Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Dawn reported citing television footage.

This was Shehbaz's first visit to Karachi after assuming power as prime minister on Monday. In a tweet, Pakistan Muslim League-N Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Pakistan PM conducted a meeting on his flight to Karachi where he discussed the economy of the metropolis.

PM Sharif was accompanied by members of National Assembly (MNAs) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Akram Durrani, as per reported by Dawn citing Radio Pakistan. Soon after his arrival, PM Shehbaz, along with the leaders of allied parties paid respect to Jinnah's mausoleum. He also laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered prayers.

The main purpose of the visit to the mausoleum is to reaffirm adherence to the principles laid down by the nation's founder regarding the country's progress and prosperity, according to Dawn. Ahead of the meeting, he will meet Sindh Province CM and will also be briefed about the problems faced by Sindh, especially in Karachi.

Pakistan PM is also expected to visit Bahadurabad to meet the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). Meanwhile, PM Sharif is also expected to travel to Saudi Arabia and China on his first foreign trip after taking charge, a PML-N leader said.

According to the media outlet, traditionally a Pakistan PM 's first foreign visit has often been to Saudi Arabia and China due to the country's strategic relationship with both the countries. According to sources, Sharif during his visit to Saudi Arabia will perform Umrah and meet the Saudi leadership.

Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday after being elected by the National Assembly of the country. (ANI)

