Left Menu

Over 1000 Ukraine troops surrender to Russia in Mariupol

More than 1,000 Ukraine soldiers, comprising of 162 officers and 47 female personnel surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol on Wednesday, stated Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman, Major-General Igor Konashenkov.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:54 IST
Over 1000 Ukraine troops surrender to Russia in Mariupol
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

More than 1,000 Ukraine soldiers, comprising of 162 officers and 47 female personnel surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol on Wednesday, stated Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman, Major-General Igor Konashenkov. "As a result of successful offensive operations by the Russian forces and militia units of the Donetsk People's Republic, 1,026 Ukrainian troops of the 36th marine infantry brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered in the area of the Ilyicha metals factory in the city of Mariupol. Among those who surrendered, there are 162 officers and also 47 female service members," Russian news agency TASS reported the General as saying.

A sum of about 151 injured Ukraine military personnel of the 36th marine infantry brigade was given primary medical support on spot, post which they were transferred to Mariupol city hospital for further medical assistance, reported TASS. On February 24, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine, which the West has termed an unprovoked war. As a result of this, the Western countries have imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (QuEST)

IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022