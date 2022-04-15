Left Menu

Japan: Casio calculators contribute to math education

In Japan, scientific calculators are used in the classes of universities and technical colleges and Casio is renowned all over the world for manufacturing calculators.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 15-04-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:54 IST
Japan: Casio calculators contribute to math education
Casio. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

In Japan, scientific calculators are used in the classes of universities and technical colleges and Casio is renowned all over the world for manufacturing calculators."We have been selling scientific calculators for over 30 years. The sales destinations of the scientific calculator are schools and students in the educational field. Among them, "Gakuhan" is a system that helps school teachers and students to learn more easily using a scientific calculator. On the "Edu-port Japan" project, we have been conducting pilot classes in Thailand and Indonesia since July 2021. We would like to demonstrate the usefulness in mathematics class using a scientific calculator referring to exploration-type education in Japan and contribute to improving students' academic ability," said Koji Shinjo, a Casio Official. Casio trains teachers and builds a pilot curriculum in Thailand education, where scientific calculators are not used. Casio tries to use them for future math education by receiving feedback from students and teachers and verifying it.

"A good point to learn using a scientific calculator is to confirm whether the answer is correct or not. The second advantage is to solve the question. Using a calculator saves the time to solve complicated questions. The third advantage is to help learning skills in many fields, including logical thinking, critical thinking, and question-solving skill," said Chotima Nooprick, Official, The Office of the Basic Education Commission, Thailand. "From now on, we would like to incorporate the know-how of this project and make improvements, for example, to develop pilot projects in African countries and Latin American countries where the educational situation has not been established," said Koji Shinjo, an Official of Casio.Casio is both a manufacturer and an educator. It aims to expand its coverage to other emerging countries as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022