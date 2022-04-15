Almost like I'm back in 90s Lahore, says Jemima Goldsmith on anti-Imran Khan protest

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, on Friday slammed the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) after senior party leaders announced they would stage a protest outside her London residence. Goldsmith, the first wife of Imran Khan, even shared the photograph of the poster which also gave the full address of her home in London

"Protests outside my house, targeting my children, anti-Semitic abuse on social media ... It's almost like I'm back in 90s Lahore," Jemima posted on Twitter with the hashtag Purana Pakistan in response to PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali. Ali responded to Jemima and said, "He (Imran) has ordered attacks and protests outside [the] homes of his political opponents. He incites hate, homophobia and terrorism on [a] daily basis," he said. The PML-N leader also added that the protest would be non-violent.

Senior Pakistan journalist Hamid Mir also jumped into the conversation advising both the PTI and the PML-N both parties against protesting outside "PTI must stop protesting outside the house of (Nawaz Sharif) in London and PML-N should not do the same outside the house of (Jemima). Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones on others," Mir tweeted.

Earlier this week, supporters of the PTI and PML-N clashed outside former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's London residence, Dawn newspaper reported. A police contingent stood in a chain between the two groups as they chanted slogans against each other's leaders. (ANI)

